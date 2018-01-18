A California couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple counts of torture as grisly details emerged of how they allegedly kept their 13 children chained in locked rooms, allowing them to shower no more than once a year.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna, 49, who had registered their home as a school, were hit with 12 counts of torture, 12 of false imprisonment, six of child abuse and six of abuse of a dependent adult ahead of their court appearance in the city of Riverside.

The couple arrived in court dressed in black with their hands and legs shackled, and were represented by a public defender.

David was also charged with committing a lewd act against a child by force or fear or duress, District Attorney Mike Hestrin told a press conference.

The court set bail at $12 million for each of the defendants.

"If convicted of all charges, they face 94 years up to life in prison," Hestrin told reporters in Riverside.

The couple were arrested on Sunday and the conditions in their home in Perris, California, was discovered after their emaciated 17-year-old daughter climbed out of a window of the family home and called police.

TRT World speaks to journalist Frances Read in Los Angeles.

Escape plan

Sheriff's deputies in Perris, a town southeast of Los Angeles, found three of the captives had been shackled with chains and padlocks in their filthy, foul-smelling home on Sunday after receiving an emergency assistance call from their teenage sister who had managed to escape.

Hestrin said the 17-year-old had been working on a plan to escape for more than two years, and took one of her siblings with her, who became frightened and turned back.

The teenager was so emaciated that officers first thought she was a young child.

Officers also initially assumed all the other siblings to be children, but were shocked to discover seven ranging in age from 18 to 29.

All 13 are being treated for malnutrition and undergoing other diagnostic tests.

'Prolonged abuse'

Hestrin said all the children had been subjected to "prolonged abuse," were not allowed to shower more than once a year, and barred from seeing a dentist or doctor.

"Circumstantial evidence in the house suggests that the victims were often not released from their chains to go to the bathroom," he told the press conference.

"If the children were found to wash their hands above the wrist area, they were accused of playing in the water and they would be chained up," Hestrin said.

When they were not chained up, they were locked in different rooms and were not allowed to have toys, "although there were many toys found in the house that were in their original package and had never been opened."