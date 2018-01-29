CULTURE
Bruno Mars bags six awards at the 60th Grammys
Mars won all of the awards for which he was in the running in what was expected to be a major night for hip-hop, which for the first time dominated nominations for the major categories.
Mars won six Grammys including song of the year for his hit single "That's What I Like," and both record and album of the year for "24K Magic." January 29, 2018 / Reuters
January 29, 2018

Bruno Mars walked away from the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday with album, record and song of the year honours, in what was a pointedly political star-studded affair.

The night kicked off with an ovation-drawing performance from rapper Kendrick Lamar that had New York's Madison Square Garden on its feet as Lamar took the stage, flanked by a dance ensemble of black men dressed in military fatigues as the American flag waved in the background while Lamar sang XXX.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports. 

Below is a list of Sunday night's other major winners:

Best Alternative Music Album - The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Comedy Album - Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas

Best Country Album - Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Best Latin Pop Album - Shakira, El Dorado

Best Music Video - Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE

Best New Artist - Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance - Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Best Rap/Sung Performance - Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
