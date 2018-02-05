Prior to World War I, the Middle East was a loosely connected federal domain ruled by the former Ottoman state. But as the war ended, the empire collapsed, with modern-day Turkey becoming its direct successor. The rest of the geography from North Africa to the Middle East to Balkan regions was divided into several nation states. British and French forces claimed to bring peace by creating artificial borders. But a century later, there is no peace. The Middle East has been destroyed by several wars fuelled by toxic ethnic tensions. It's turned into a highly volatile region, even threatening the security of stable nations like Turkey.

In a two-part interview with TRT World , Edward J Erickson, a former US military officer and military historian who participated in Gulf War I and II, contextualised the Middle East's conflicts, going as far back as World War I.

[Part One]

Pre-WWI Ottoman Turkey, as you mentioned, faced war on many fronts, especially, the Middle Eastern Belt. Looking at present times, when the definition of warfare has changed, Turkey seems to be in the middle of a mess again. How does the current formation of nation states [in the Middle East] impact Turkey’s positioning?

Edward J Erickson: Turkey has two problems for national security that no other country has. You have a domestic insurgency for the PKK and you also have external threats coming from both state and non-state actors. The United States, for example, for the Western hemisphere, has no external enemies. Canada and Mexico are our friends. We don’t have a revolutionary movement in our country. So Turkey’s national security strategy by definition is far more complex than US or Germany. I mean, everybody has terrorists. But Germany doesn’t have a PKK. The Catalans in Spain aren’t picking up weapons and rising in rebellion. So this makes Turkey’s dilemma extremely complex.

They must have conventional military courses to deal with external threats. They also need a large gendarmerie and they also need a large military force stationed inside their country prepared to deal with the PKK. So it’s not only complex but also it’s expensive because you have to be prepared to fight at the high end of military operations with tanks, armoured personnel carriers and fighter planes. And you also have to be prepared to operate against insurgents who have rifles and hide in caves. So it’s a very complex situation for Turkey.

Looking at WWI, is there a context to what is happening today?

EE: Absolutely. The Versailles Treaty stops the war in Europe. The subsequent treaties that affect Turkey, the Treaty of Sevres [signed in 1920], which gives away most of modern Turkey to the Italians, the Greeks, and the Armenians; Ataturk and the nationalists dispute that and the next treaty, the Lausanne Treaty [signed in 1923], establishes modern Turkey. The problem is with those newly-created borders, which divide peoples. Much like Kashmir, much like Palestine, you have Kurds in Turkey, Iran, Syria, and Iraq. It’s a huge problem.

The borders, once they’re established, trap minorities outside what’s now Turkey, so, for example, there's still a Turkish ethnic community in Greece that Erdogan is concerned with. In 1988, the Bulgarians expelled the ethnic Turks. I think 200,000 came here from Bulgaria. So it’s never subtle like natural borders. They are not like the English Channel between England and France, the Pyrenees between Spain and France, and the Rhine River between France and Germany.

There really aren’t natural borders when you go from Edirne across into Bulgaria there’s nothing. When you go from Hatay into Syria there’s nothing. These are lines on a map. As we see everywhere else in the world, there are all these problems associated with it. It’s a constructed geopolitical identity.

What kind of problems have these borders created?

EE: There are large groups, in some senses, like the Kurds in those borders. In many ways it’s created 'micronationalism'. If we look at Spain in the Iberian peninsula, is there room for Portugal, Spain and Catalonia? Every small group can’t have its own country. This is my personal opinion. If the Kurds establish their own country, maybe the Druze in Lebanon want their own country and the Alawites in Turkey, somehow… Where does it end?

Out of Czechoslovakia, there’s now the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic. In the past, Yugoslavia worked. Yugoslavia had agriculture. It had industrialisation and had water resources. It worked. They mass produced cars called Yugo. Remember the Yugo, the tiny little cheap car? What used to be Yugoslavia, where you can’t make a case that it didn't work. After the collapse of Yugoslavia, now you have Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia. They’re [now much more] limited [than Yugoslavia]. None of them have everything they need. So it’s difficult in some ways for those kinds of countries to exist in the European Union, I think. They would have been better off to maintain Yugoslavia.