Pakistan's iconic human rights defender Asma Jahangir dies aged 66
The 66-year-old lawyer and former UN special rapporteur was also the first-ever female leader of Pakistan's top bar association.
In this photograph taken on October 4, 2014, Pakistani human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Asma Jahangir gestures during an interview with AFP in Lahore. / AFP
February 11, 2018

Pakistani human rights star and advocate Asma Jahangir has died in eastern Lahore city, a family member said on Sunday. 

The 66-year-old lawyer and former UN special rapporteur died of cardiac arrest, according to her sister.

"Unfortunately we have lost her," Hina Jilani, also a prominent rights activist said.

Jahangir's supporters and former opponents alike took to social media to offer their condolences and expressed shock at the news of her death.

"Asma Jahangir was the bravest human being I ever knew. Without her the world is less," wrote prominent Pakistani lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Jahangir - also known as the street fighter - received France's highest civilian award in 2014 and Sweden's alternative to the Nobel Prize for her decades of rights work.

Few Pakistani rights activists have achieved the credibility of Jahangir.

She braved death threats, beatings and imprisonment to win landmark human rights cases and stand up to dictators.

There is still terrible violence against women, discrimination against minorities and near-slavery for bonded labourers, but Jahangir told AFP news agency during an interview in 2014 that human rights causes have made greater strides in Pakistan than it may appear.

"There was a time that human rights was not even an issue in this country. Then prisoners' rights became an issue," she said.

"Women's rights was thought of as a Western concept. Now people do talk about women's rights - political parties talk about it, even religious parties talk about it."

Jahangir secured a number of victories during her life, from winning freedom for bonded labourers from their "owners" through pioneering litigation to a landmark court case that allowed women to marry of their own volition.

She was also been an outspoken critic of the country's powerful military establishment, including during her stint as the first-ever female leader of Pakistan's top bar association.

SOURCE:AFP
