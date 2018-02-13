Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a phone call on Tuesday that Greece needed to take steps to decrease tension in the Aegean Sea, a source from the Turkish prime minister's office said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a warning to Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration in southern Cyprus and international companies exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean not to "step out of line" and encroach on Turkey's territorial sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities said a Turkish coast guard vessel rammed a Greek coast guard boat off a couple of uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea over which the two NATO allies nearly went to war in 1996, known as Imia/Kardak Crisis.

Erdogan made the warning in an address to legislators of his governing party as Turkish navy vessels continued to impede a rig from reaching a location off Cyprus where Italian energy company Eni is scheduled to drill for gas.

Turkey opposes the drilling, saying it disregards the rights of breakaway Turkish Cypriots. The Greek Cypriot administration says it has a sovereign right to drill, and that if the search is successful, any income would be shared equitably if the island is reunified.

Turkey, however, insists that no drilling should commence until a deal is reached with the Turkish Cypriots.

The European Union on Monday cautioned Turkey to respect the territory of its member states and to avoid ratcheting up tensions.

Cyprus has been divided since Turkey's military intervention in 1974, as outlined by an international treaty.

The Turkish intervention came after a failed coup by the Greek military junta which sought to overthrow the island’s legitimate authority and unite Cyprus with Greece.