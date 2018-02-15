More than 300 Kosovars went to Syria and Iraq in 2012 to fight for Daesh.

Dozens were killed but many, including women and children, are still believed to be in the conflict zone, despite the group’s expulsion from almost all the population centers it had held.

Some have returned and Kosovo’s government considers the possibility of attacks by formers fighters one of the main threats to national security.

International and local security agencies have previously warned of the risk posed by returning fighters, and in 2015, Kosovo adopted a law making fighting in foreign conflicts punishable by up to 15 years in jail.