It can be argued that were there ever a case for a truly natural alliance amongst a group of states, none would be more natural than the Gulf Cooperation Council.

All six of the GCC states have a shared identity, speak one language, share the same religion, and have populations with tribal and family links in at least one or more GCC countries. In recent times, these bonds have been further strengthened by members of the various royal families of the GCC states marrying into one another. These common threads have brought about a collective strategic culture and identity of being a Khaleeji Arab and a people (as a whole), who come from the peninsula where Islam was revealed.

Most of the GCC states until the early 70s were protectorates of the British Empire. After gaining independence, many leaders in the countries that now form the GCC, treated the environment around them as a threat to their security. The 1979 revolution in Iran, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the 1981 coup attempt in Bahrain (originating in Iran), and the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq war, the need for such a union intensified and was signed into existence in 1981.

This strategic culture born from a common identity and shared threats has for the most part led to a defensive outlook in domestic and foreign policy with an increased focus on internal threats.

For at least a decade after the formation of the GCC, it became crucial to develop external alliances with either a super power or other non-GCC Arab states. Yet, there were many concerns in aligning with other Arab states who were viewed as having different values and agendas, and who may wish to intervene in internal matters, while an external super power could not be fully trusted, as has been noted by previous scholars.

Iraq's invasion of Kuwait changed these concerns and led to a growing and strong informal security alliance with the United States. The invasion in many ways altered the perception of GCC states regarding an alliance with a superpower. Any threat to a GCC state would have a domino effect on other members of the council (and still would), and as such, a pervasive culture of collective defence has long been in the makings for the GCC.

While the strategic culture of the GCC states may be overwhelmingly similar, it does not mean they all necessarily follow the same path, and differences amongst the states has led to many issues and disputes in the past.

Once again today, the GCC states find themselves surrounded by threats on all sides. Daesh (ISIS) has taken over parts of Syria and Iraq, the Houthis (an Iranian proxy) have imposed themselves on the Yemeni people, gangs of violent Islamists run various parts of Libya, and Iran emboldened by the lack of international push-back against it, has adopted a much more aggressive and conflict-driven sectarian regional posture.