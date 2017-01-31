Suppose you are about to board a flight for the holiday trip you've been planning all year. Suddenly, the line stops moving and people are piling up behind you. Queues stretch as far as the eye can see. Airline employees move frantically and nobody knows what the problem is, but one thing is certain: you aren't going anywhere. This was recently the reality for Delta Airlines passengers.

On January 30, Delta's computer systems crashed due to a power outage, resulting in hundreds of flights grounded domestically and thousands of passengers stranded in airports.

But outage problems that inconvenience passengers are not unique to Delta Airlines. A "technical glitch" in July at Southwestern forced the airline to ground all of its 2,300 flights. In September, British Airways had a similar problem with their check-in system, effecting its global flights. Delta experienced a massive outage in August, causing a global shutdown of its operations. And in January, United Airlines issued a ground halt due to a problem with their systems, cancelling 200 flights.

Delta's recent outage was caused by a malfunction in the power control module, according to the company, however, situations like these give us a sneak peek at what a successful cyber-attack on critical infrastructures would look like. In addition to major inconveniences, a sophisticated and coordinated cyber-attack could cause significant physical damage, according to technology experts interviewed by the Pew Internet and American Life Project.

Mark Nall, a program manager for NASA, told Pew what form the physical damage might take. "Current threats include economic transactions, power grid, and air traffic control. This will expand to include others such as self-driving cars, unmanned aerial vehicles, and building infrastructure."

Although to many people cyber-warfare seems like a fantasy term from a sci-fi novel, it's a very real possibility. A successful attack would have dire consequences. Imagine a scenario where a country's critical systems are hit by a coordinated cyber attack.

In addition to commercial flights, consider the aftermath of an attack on the stock market, the healthcare industry or other sectors. A joint report by Lloyd's and the University of Cambridge's Centre for Risk Studies estimates the damage due to a cyber attack crippling logistics and supply chain management to be around $1 trillion.

Long story short, we would find ourselves in a chaotic situation.