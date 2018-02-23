Brexit is little more than a year away, but there is mounting evidence it's having a major impact on the number of European citizens looking to live and work in Britain.

Figures released this week show net migration – the difference between those coming into Britain and those leaving – from other European Union countries falling below 100,000 for the first time since March 2013. Separate figures show the number of EU nationals working in Britain increasing by 101,000, its lowest amount since September 2013.

Both indicate that the June 2016 vote to leave the EU has changed the dynamics of immigration into Britain, where the number of foreign arrivals, resulting impact on local communities, public services and wages was a key reason behind the Brexit vote.

Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at Berenberg Bank, said on Friday that Brexit is "working" already on the migration front, and that it may make the political calculus facing the British government a little bit easier.

"It puts the government under less pressure than before to introduce restrictive migration policies in order to satisfy some voters' demands for reduced inflows of workers from the EU," he said.

One of the pillars of being a member of the EU is the free movement of people to live and work anywhere in the EU. So a college graduate from, say, Romania, can pack a bag the day after graduation and go look for work anywhere else in the EU.

Unclear

After Brexit, or at least after any transition that the British government agrees on with the EU for the period after official Brexit day on March 29, 2019, that freedom of movement will ostensibly end. As with so many other Brexit-related issues, it's unclear what a future immigration system in Britain will look like, but members of the government of Prime Minister Theresa May have said the country must remain "open" to foreign workers.

Brexit is not the only reason behind the turn in the migration and employment numbers.