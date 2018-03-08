In pictures: International Women's Day marked by rallies calling for change
Women's right activists march on the street on the International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 8, 2018. / Reuters
March 8, 2018

Marches and demonstrations in Asia and other parts of the world are kicking off to mark the International Women's Day on Thursday. 

This year, women all around the world have been pushing for more rights and calling for change after being bolstered by the #MeToo movement which went viral in 2017.

The tradition to observe International Women's Day began in 1909 in New York. 

The aim was for women to have equal pay, which still remains an issue. 

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is #PressforProgress.

Events are planned across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas to press for the progress of women.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
