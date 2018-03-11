A Turkish mosque in Berlin was set alight on Sunday morning, a day after the PYD/PKK terrorist group threatened to carry out more violence against Turkey.

The Koca Sinan Mosque, belonging to the Turkish-Muslim organisation DITIB, was badly damaged in the arson attack.

“Witnesses told us that three assailants with covered faces threw burning material and immediately ran away,” said Bayram Turk, the head of the mosque association.

PYD/PKK sympathisers threatened on Saturday to carry out more violent attacks against Turkish institutions and associations in Germany, to protest Turkey’s ongoing counter-terrorism operation in northwestern Syria.

Since January 20, when Turkey begun a major military operation against PYD/PKK terrorist targets in northwestern Syria, supporters of the terrorist group have attacked more than a dozen mosques in several German cities.

On Friday, a PYD/PKK-affiliated webpage claimed responsibility for an arson attack that targeted a Turkish community mosque in Lauffen am Neckar, and posted the video footage of this attack.