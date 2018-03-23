WORLD
Five Catalan separatists detained, including presidential candidate
The latest detentions could stir new tensions in Catalonia, where pro-independence movements have called on supporters to protest on Friday night.
A police van beleived to be carrying some of the five Catalan politicians ordered to be jailed pending their trial for rebellion leaves the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2018. / Reuters
March 23, 2018

Five Catalan separatists, including current presidential candidate Jordi Turull, were placed in custody on Friday by the judge investigating the region's breakaway bid, the Supreme Court said.

The judge detained former Catalan parliament president Carme Forcadell and three former regional ministers alongside Turull, who will no longer be able to attend a debate scheduled Saturday on his nomination to lead the region.

The judge decided that the five pose a flight risk, after Marta Rovira became the latest leading pro-independence figure to flee abroad to escape charges.

Spain's Supreme Court on Friday said 13 Catalan separatists would be prosecuted in total, including sacked president Carles Puigdemont.

Catalonia remains under direct rule from Madrid, which was imposed after the region declared independence in October.

SOURCE:AFP
