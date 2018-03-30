Filipino Christians marked Good Friday with an annual display of religious fervour in which some people whip their backs raw and are nailed to crosses.

Though frowned upon by the church, the re-enactments of Christ's final moments draw thousands of believers and tourists in a carnival-like atmosphere that is big business for locals in the Philippines, a staunchly Catholic country in largely non-Christian Asia.

In towns located north of Manila at least three people had eight-centimetre (three-inch) spikes driven through their palms and feet in hot, dry fields. More devotees were expected to take part later in the day.

At the same time, bare-chested men, some of whose faces were concealed by hoods, lashed their backs bloody, as selfie-snapping onlookers watched.

They left droplets of blood on cars, houses and even bottles of soda displayed on snack vendors' tables that lined the road.

"If one of my family members gets sick, this is what we do," said Norman Lapuot, 25, as he flogged himself with a bamboo-tipped whip. "I do this for my relatives."

Lapuot, who said it was his fourth time taking part in the ceremony, added that he believed the ritual bloodletting had helped his grandfather recover from a stroke.