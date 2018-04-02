WORLD
2 MIN READ
Locals return to Afrin to rebuild their lives
After Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army drove the PKK-linked YPG out of the Syrian town of Afrin, locals are returning now that the situation has stabilised.
Locals return to Afrin to rebuild their lives
A farmer after the YPG was driven out of his village in Afrin by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army during Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria. / AA
April 2, 2018

Villagers in Afrin have returned to their homes and started to repair their houses after the recent defeat of the YPG terror group – the Syrian branch of the PKK – by the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch to secure its borders with Syria.

''They were always asking money. We had to give it to them. But we didn't have much. We were afraid of them. Now they're gone, we will repair our houses,'' says a woman in Sharran village which was under YPG control for six years.

Recommended

Villagers are glad that Turkey and its FSA allies have driven out the YPG. But as TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports, it will take time for the scars to heal.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report