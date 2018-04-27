Sweden's legendary disco group ABBA announced on Friday that they have reunited to record two new songs, 35 years after their last single.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the group said in a statement after repeated comments that they would never reunite.

They said they had recorded two new songs, one titled "I Still Have Faith In You", and another unnamed track.

They split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen", "Mamma Mia" and "Super Trouper".

"It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience," members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson added.

The group, who sold more than 400 million albums, have not sung together on stage since 1986.

'Come of age'

But now, computerised avatars are to perform "I Still Have Faith In You" in a TV special produced by NBC and expected to be broadcast by the BBC in December, the group said.

"We have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."