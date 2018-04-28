Shovels and brooms in hand, some two dozen workmen trudge around the remains of an ancient villa, deep beneath the bustle of modern-day Thessaloniki.

Suddenly, one of them breaks away to deliver the latest find -- a small clay head of a hook-nosed, bearded man with an ugly grin.

"Probably a votive offering," notes the junior archaeologist on duty.

A 15-year subway project in Greece's northern metropolis, scheduled to be completed in 2020, has shed light on unknown facets of daily life in the 2,300-year-old city's history.

The excavation has brought to light Thessaloniki's central 6th-century highway and other urban works, filling in gaps in the city's long history for archaeologists.

"We did not know such important urban changes had been carried out in this era, probably under (Byzantine Emperor) Justinian," said Polyxene Adam-Veleni, head of the culture ministry's Thessaloniki antiquities department.

"We were surprised to discover the road in such exceptional condition. This phase of the city's history was mostly unknown to us," she said.

Other finds such as the villa are older, dating to the late fourth century AD.

On the floor of the villa's hot bath, archaeologists found a gold ring.

"It was probably dropped by a young woman who made the mistake of taking her jewellery into the baths," a site archaeologist said.

Trade hub for centuries

Built in the fourth century BC and named after the half-sister of Alexander the Great, Thessaloniki was an important hub of the Roman Empire and later became the second city of the Byzantine Empire.

It continued to grow under the Ottoman Empire with the arrival in the 15th century of thousands of Sephardic Jews expelled from Spain.

The excavation has turned up over 300,000 items of importance, including 50,000 coins, in addition to two marble plazas, a 15-metre (nearly 50-foot) fountain and an early Christian church.