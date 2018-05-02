What's going on in Armenia?

Weeks of protests in Armenia are coming to a head after parliament on Tuesday prevented opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan from becoming prime minister, in an uncontested vote.

His supporters took to the streets on Wednesday after Pashinyan called for a general strike following Tuesday's vote.

The protesters are vowing not to give up until they oust what they call the 'ruling elites' from power and install Pashinyan as head of the government.

How did this political crisis start?

The crisis in the former Soviet republic began in mid-April when former president Serzh Sargsyan took over as prime minister after stepping down as president at the end of his second, and constitutionally last term.

Before Sargsyan's move on April 11, parliament – which his Republican Party dominates – changed the constitution to strengthen the prime minister's role, and downgrade the previously stronger presidency to a largely ceremonial role.

The constitutional changes brought protesters led by Civil Contract party leader Pashinyan into the streets in the capital Yerevan against what they saw as a power grab by Sargsyan. The security apparatus, which answers to the government, tried to break those protests with force. Many people were injured and hundreds were detained.

Despite the protests, Armenia's parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister on April 17.

The crisis deepened with the detention of Pashinyan and two other opposition deputies for "committing socially dangerous acts."

Sargsyan's abrupt resignation

A week later, on April 23, Sargsyan abruptly resigned as the demonstrations against his government continued.

In his resignation letter, he wrote "Pashinyan was right" and "I was wrong."

He said there are solutions to the situation in Armenia, "but I am not one of them." He acknowledged that the popular movement was "against my leadership, and so I am fulfilling your demand."

Pashinyan was freed from detention on the same day. The mood in the capital, Yerevan, improved, with opposition supporters dancing in the streets.

What changed after Sargsyan resigned?

The crisis appeared to be, if not over, then at least contained when the Republican Party agreed to not put up a candidate if Pashinyan asked parliament to make him prime minister.

But the opposition needed the support of the Republican Party to get Pashinyan's candidacy through.

At first, given Sargsyan's admission of fault – widely interpreted as tacit support for Pashinyan's bid – this appeared to be what would happen. But last week, the Republican Party broke off talks with the Pashinyan camp over what acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, a Sargsyan loyalist, said were unspecified "unilateral demands."