In pictures: Violent Hawaii volcano threatens mass evacuations
In pictures: Violent Hawaii volcano threatens mass evacuationsKilauea volcano's eruption has destroyed 36 structures — including 26 homes — since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles east of the summit crater.
A new fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet, according to the US Geological Survey, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone in Hawaii, US on May 5, 2018. / Reuters
May 10, 2018

Hawaii authorities scrambled to move tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable chemicals from the path of lava on Thursday, and the state's governor warned mass evacuations might be needed as the Kilauea volcano's eruption became more violent.

After a new fissure opened on Wednesday about half a mile from a geothermal power plant, Hawaii Governor David Ige set up an emergency task force to remove the pentane used in the plant's turbines. 

He cited estimates that if the fluid ignites, the resulting explosion could create a blast radius of up to one mile.

The Puna Geothermal Venture plant sits at the edge of the Leilani Estates residential area on Hawaii's Big Island, where lava from 15 volcanic fissures has so far destroyed 36 structures, most of them homes, and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 residents.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was expected to shut down in anticipation of a possible explosive event.

SOURCE:AP
