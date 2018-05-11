The United States promised on Friday that it would work to rebuild North Korea's sanctions-crippled economy if Pyongyang agrees to surrender its nuclear arsenal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's vow came as senior US officials expressed growing optimism ahead of the landmark June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

Pompeo, who held talks Kim over the weekend, even said "we have a pretty good understanding between our two countries about what the shared objectives are."

He was speaking after talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha to coordinate Washington and Seoul's preparations for the historic encounter.

Many observers have warned Kim Jong-un will try to drive a wedge between the allies as the summit approaches, playing Seoul's fear of war against Washington's nuclear concerns.

But both Kang and Pompeo insisted that they agreed on the need for the "total, permanent and verifiable" denuclearisation of the divided peninsula.

Crippling sanctions

Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in are due to meet on May 22 at the White House for the next round of planning.

And Pompeo said the United States would remain on board to help develop the North's economy, which has been devastated by its own mismanagement and crippling international sanctions.

"If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearise, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends," he said.

Since an ad hoc 1953 armistice put an end to active hostilities between the North and the South, South Korea has emerged from devastation to become a leading world economy.

But the North has remained one of the world's most isolated states and its outdated economy has been further battered by a UN-backed "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions.

Over the past year Kim and Trump have also added a personal touch to a half-century of international enmity, swapping insults and both openly threatening devastating direct military action.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more details from Washington.

"Good conversations"

The North also carried out missile tests that convinced US intelligence officials, including Pompeo in his former role as CIA chief, that it could threaten US cities.