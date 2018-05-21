China launched a relay satellite on Monday as part of a groundbreaking programme to land a probe on the far side of the Moon later this year.

The satellite lofted into space aboard a Long March-4C rocket will facilitate communication between controllers on Earth and the Chang'e 4 mission, the China National Space Administration said on its website.

China hopes to become the first country to soft-land a probe on the Moon's far side, also known as the dark side because it faces away from Earth and is comparatively unknown.

The satellite, named Queqiao, or "Magpie Bridge," after an ancient Chinese folk tale, was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the Space Administration said.

"Key step"