Thousands of protesters rallied in downtown Buenos Aires on Friday against President Mauricio Macri, whose announcement earlier this month that Argentina would seek a loan from the IMF stoked fears that the country would once again face the devastating economic collapse of 2001-2002.

Banging on drums and carrying posters that read "enough of the IMF," union leaders, workers and leftist activists clogged streets, expressing their dissatisfaction with the centre-right government.

Opposition parties, unions, human rights organisations and artists took part in the march near the capital Buenos Aires' emblematic obelisk, under the banner "the country is in danger."