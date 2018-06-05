Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of rape and sexual assault in the first cases involving the disgraced producer to be tested in criminal court since scores of accusers emerged last year, New York news media reported.

Weinstein, 66, entered his plea in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday morning after a grand jury indicted him last week in two cases, the New York Daily News reported.

Weinstein turned himself in at a New York police station on May 25, and was taken to court in handcuffs for his initial arraignment.

A judge ordered him released on a $1 million cash bail on condition that he surrender his US passport and agree to wear a location-tracking device.