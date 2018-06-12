AT&T Inc won approval from a US court on Tuesday to buy Time Warner Inc for $85 billion, dealing a blow to the US President Donald Trump's administration which tried to block the deal and likely setting off a wave of corporate mergers.

US District Judge Richard Leon said the US government had failed to meet its burden of proof that the tie-up between the largest US pay TV operator and the media entertainment giant would harm competition.

Leon told the courtroom the government's case fell short on all counts and warned against seeking to delay the deal with an appeal, saying that would cause irreparable harm to the two companies.

Nevertheless, Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said the government was considering its next steps.

"We are disappointed with the Court's decision today," he said in a statement.

"We continue to believe that the pay-TV market will be less competitive and less innovative as a result of the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner."

'No credible proof'

Daniel Petrocelli, chief attorney for the defendants, told reporters outside the courthouse that the decision nevertheless marked a "sound and proper" repudiation of the government's case.