In early August 2016, tens of thousands of people gathered by the Marmara Sea in Istanbul’s Yenikapi district to end the three-week-long nightly demonstrations against the failed coup attempt of July 15.

A day before the gathering, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged people to bring the Turkish flag instead of party banners and sigils. So the next day, the venue was draped in red with almost everyone in the crowd carrying the national flag, chanting slogans, “Martyrs are immortal; our land is indivisible.”

It was a moment of both celebration and commemoration. The coup attempt claimed 249 lives and the crowd in Yenikapi remembered the deceased in a minute-long silence, a collective acknowledgement that Turkish people would no longer be hectored into submission by the military juntas.

The military and religious leaders and leaders of Turkey’s two main opposition parties — Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) — sat next to Erdogan. Since Turkey has had a violent history of successful military coups, the July 15 attempt and its subsequent failure allowed Erdogan to declare war against the coup plotters and emphasise safeguarding the civilian government.

“There we will stand together as a single nation, a single flag, a single motherland, a single state, a single spirit,” he told the crowd.

The anti-coup protests changed the country’s political atmosphere. The MHP leader Devlet Bahceli and his party supporters and sympathizers came out in support of Erdogan. On the coup night, the MHP supporters along with Turkish nationalists from Grey Wolves and people from all across the political spectrum resisted the rogue soldiers on the streets.

Bahceli soon became the first opposition leader to support Erdogan and to echo his view on the coup plotters, holding the self-exiled Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen, who is living in the US, and his shadowy network of men responsible for conspiring against the elected government.

The FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), which was designated as a terrorist organisation by the Turkish state, has reportedly infiltrated the state institutions to undermine the rank and file. When its efforts failed, its last resort was the July 15 coup attempt in 2016 to achieve its final objective, which was to take over the state completely.

“July 15 was a new invasion attempt and a new move to destroy and slaughter [our nation],” Bahceli told the crowd in Yenikapi.

For many Turks, there was something remarkable about Bahceli’s show of solidarity. He rose to the occasion, keeping the partisan politics aside and spoke the language of unity. At the Yenikapi rally, he went on cementing his call for Turkish brotherhood, invoking the 98-year-old rejected Treaty of Sevres, which called for the dismemberment of Ottoman Turkey to miniscule geographical margins. Had the treaty survived, modern day Turkey wouldn’t have existed.

“The destruction plans that were framed at [the Armistice of] Mudros [in 1918 at the end of the WWI] and were attempted to be enforced on [the Turkish nation] by [the Treaty of] Sevres have been revealed on July 15,” Bahceli said, captivating the crowd with his passionate speech.

The rise of a leader

Bahceli is defined as a tough minded and uncompromising leader by his critics. He usually speaks in an angry voice. But there are times when he's ridiculed for his "strange" and out-of-sync rhetoric backed by random mathematical equations or when he adds humour in his speeches, triggering laughter in the audience.

With time, Bahceli’s unflinching stand on several decisive moments in Turkey’s recent political history has helped him gain the reputation of being the protector of Turkish state interests.

“Bahceli has been representing over 200 years of the Turkish state’s dominant sensitivities,” said Ahmet Tarik Celenk, a former Turkish military officer and a conservative political analyst, who knows prominent political figures in both the AK Party and the MHP.

To understand Bahceli, it's crucial to understand the evolution of nationalism in Turkey from the fall of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I. The Balkan Wars in 1911 weakened the Empire, eroding its borders in Europe, which created a perception in the Ottoman establishment that they cannot hold the Balkans anymore and that they need to reinvent their nation in and around the Anatolian heartland.

The Balkan disaster, according to Cezmi Bayram, one of the most prominent Turkish nationalist opinion leaders, was a big trauma for the Ottoman Empire and its people.

"Most people are still not so aware of its significance, but it was the most soul-shattering event in our national conscious at the time,” he told TRT World.

Soon after the end of the Balkan Wars, the Turkish nationalists established Turk Ocagi, meaning Turkish Hearths, with an aim to develop a new Turkish identity with Anatolia as its main bastion. Bayram is the president of Turk Ocagi, one of the oldest Turkish nationalist institutions.

In the following decades until now, the Turkish nationalists inherited the legacy of Turk Ocagi, and Bahceli is one of its champions.

This unconditional love for an exclusive Turkish homeland brought politicians like Bahceli in close proximity with Turkey’s political establishment, which has laid out the country’s political agenda for many decades. “The most notable man of the Turkish establishment,” said Osman Bostan, another Turkish political analyst.

The idea of state and nationhood are two indispensable concepts in modern state crafts. And in Turkey, both concepts are considered to be sacred.

For many experts, Bahceli is one of the potent political instruments who upholds the interests of the Turkish state.

“Bahceli is now forming the public policy language [in the country]. He is able to express himself through the public policy language [of the establishment] more than anybody else,” Bostan said.

Celenk and Bostan are on the same page when it comes to examining Bahceli’s role in Turkey's current state of affairs, but as Celenk compares Bahceli with Erdogan, he views the two leaders differently. “When we say Devlet Bahceli [Devlet means state in Turkish], we mean the state; when we say Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we mean the people,” Celenk told TRT World.

“Bahceli says he’s defending the sensitivities of the state. Erdogan says he represents the nation, that he is the people.”

In Celenk’s observation, the Erdogan-Bahceli alliance emerged after the July 15 failed coup, with both leaders now publicly calling the alliance Cumhur Ittifaki (People’s Alliance), seen as a cooperation of the state and the nation.

“Bahceli’s sensitivities have been the protection of the indivisible primary aspects of the state despite the trend in the last 300 years of dissolution starting with Ottoman politics,” Celenk emphasised.

Bahceli recently displayed his political finesse by making repeated calls for early election. At first, the poll talk sounded out of place since Turkey had had a referendum a year ago to change its prime ministerial democracy into the presidential one. And the next parliamentary and presidential elections were widely predicted to be held in late-2019.

But in mid May, Erdogan surprised political pundits as he called for early elections, citing Bahceli’s insistence to have one.

This was not the first time Bahceli stirred the country’s politics. He has a history of making bold moves, even though some people think his political interventions are random with no logic whatsoever.