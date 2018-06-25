Britain's Prince William on Sunday praised "historic ties and friendship" with Jordan and the kingdom's commitment to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as he began a historic five-day tour that also includes Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Though billed as non-political, it's a high-profile visit for William, 36, second in line to the throne. He is meeting with young scientists, refugees and political leaders in a tumultuous region Britain controlled between the two world wars.

In Jordan, the prince was hosted by Crown Prince Hussein, 23, a member of the Hashemite dynasty Britain helped install in then-Transjordan almost a century ago.

The pair capped the day on Sunday by watching England's World Cup match against Panama which the heir to the Jordanian throne had recorded earlier. Kensington Palace posted two photos on Twitter showing the two sitting on a sofa at the Beit al Urdun Palace, watching the match on a huge screen. Both were dressed casually, Hussein in a white T-shirt, and William in a light blue shirt.

William is president of Britain's Football Association and an avid supporter of the Aston Villa football club.

After William's arrival on Sunday afternoon, the two princes visited a technology laboratory for digital manufacturing, supported by the Crown Prince Foundation. Students from the Hussein Technical University presented some of their projects, including a multi-axis robotic arm and a paint robot.

William was given a wooden shield decorated with the crest of Aston Villa.

At a reception later Sunday marking the birthday of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, he praised Jordan's resilience as it absorbed waves of refugees over the decades.

"The way in which you opened your doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria, not to mention your long-standing commitments to Palestinian refugees, is remarkable," he said.

He said his wife Kate was "very sorry" that she was not able to join him on the trip so soon after the April birth of their son, Louis.

He noted that she had spent almost three years as a child in Jordan, when her father worked in Amman for British Airways.