BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Nike favoured to beat footie juggernaut Adidas at World Cup
It is one of the fiercest rivalries in business and sport, pitching a colossus from America against a giant from Germany. Nike and Adidas are multibillion-dollar companies whose battle for sportswear supremacy is being played out in Russia.
Nike favoured to beat footie juggernaut Adidas at World Cup
Brazil’s Roberto Firmino in action wearing Nike with Mexico’s Miguel Layun wearing Adidas during the match between Brazil and Mexico in the World Cup, Samara Arena, Samara, Russia. July 2, 2018. / Reuters
July 3, 2018

In a World Cup brimming with upsets, Nike Inc looks on track to defeat football juggernaut and archrival Adidas AG in the closely watched jersey sponsorship battle. 

The two brands both have three teams playing in their jerseys in the quarter-finals, with one game yet to be played to establish the final eight. But the Nike swoosh decorates the outfits of Brazil and France, the sides most favoured by betting websites to win the World Cup, plus Croatia.

Top German sports brand Adidas has Belgium, Russia and Sweden in the quarter-finals, and Tuesday's match between Adidas-sponsored Colombia and Nike-backed England will decide the final participant in the last eight. Puma rounds out the group as the sponsor of the Uruguay team.    

"While Adidas dominates the European leagues and the US professional league, certainly any market share that Nike can pick up in a non-traditional US sport can only bode well for the stock price and brand," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.     

Sports apparel makers typically sell the bulk of their fan merchandise ahead of the start of the World Cup, but a team's success on the field can generate extra demand for gear emblazoned with its emblems and colours.    

US-based Nike kitted out more teams than Adidas for the first time in Brazil in 2014. Adidas fought back this year sponsoring 12 of the 32 participating teams, including strong early contenders Germany and Spain, along with hosts Russia.  Nike supplied shirts for 10 countries this year.                 

The tournament took a disastrous turn for Adidas last Wednesday, with 2014 champion Germany's unexpected elimination. Shares of Adidas, Germany's team sponsor, fell 2.7 percent in the following session.   

Recommended

In 2014, Germany accounted for a third of Adidas' roughly 9 million team jersey sales, Wedbush analyst Christopher Sveziawrote in a recent client note, with an incremental 10 percent of those sales resulting from Germany's tournament victory.     

On the weekend, high-profile Adidas-sponsored teams Argentina and Spain were eliminated. Likewise, Mexico lost to Nike-sponsored Brazil on Monday. 

Heading into this year's World Cup, Adidas downplayed its potential effect on sales, pointing to Russia's tepid economy.    

But the World Cup remains a major marketing opportunity for Adidas, which is one of seven FIFA partners and the supplier of World Cup match ball since 1970. 

As well as team jerseys, sponsorship of top individual players is critical for the promotion of football shoes. Ahead of the World Cup, Nike expected 60 percent of players heading to Russia to use its footwear.   

Since the start of the World Cup on June 14, Nike's stock is up over 3 percent, helped mostly by a strong quarterly report and sales outlook last Thursday. Adidas has lost about 5 percent.     

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff