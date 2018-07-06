Lions have mauled to death suspected poachers who entered a South African wildlife reserve to kill rhinos.

Nick Fox, owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve in Eastern Cape province, says human remains were found on Tuesday along with a high-powered rifle, wire cutters and other equipment.

Fox says on Facebook that at least three poachers infiltrated the reserve late on Sunday or early on Monday. He says it is clear that "the poachers had walked into a pride of six lions and some, if not all," were killed.

Fox says the handler of an anti-poaching dog heard a "loud commotion" coming from the lions early on Monday.