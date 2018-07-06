WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lions kill suspected rhino poachers in South Africa
Suspected poachers sneaked onto a South African game reserve to hunt rhinos, only to be mauled by lions. Police and an anti-poaching squad later found an axe and three pairs of shoes and gloves.
Lions kill suspected rhino poachers in South Africa
A ranger taking guests at the Sibuya Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape on a safari drive on Tuesday afternoon discovered human remains close to a pride of lions. / AP
July 6, 2018

Lions have mauled to death suspected poachers who entered a South African wildlife reserve to kill rhinos.

Nick Fox, owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve in Eastern Cape province, says human remains were found on Tuesday along with a high-powered rifle, wire cutters and other equipment.

Fox says on Facebook that at least three poachers infiltrated the reserve late on Sunday or early on Monday. He says it is clear that "the poachers had walked into a pride of six lions and some, if not all," were killed.

Fox says the handler of an anti-poaching dog heard a "loud commotion" coming from the lions early on Monday.

Recommended

An axe and three pairs of shoes and gloves were found later when police and an anti-poaching unit arrived. The lions had been heard making a commotion in the early hours of Monday.

"We thought they must have been rhino poachers but the axe confirmed it," Fox said. "They use the rifle to shoot the animal and the axe to remove the horn."

He says the reserve's wildlife veterinarian darted the lions so that police forensic investigators could search for evidence.

South Africa is home to more than 80 percent of the world's rhinos, whose population has been depleted by poaching for buyers in Vietnam and China where rhino horn is coveted as an ingredient in traditional medicine.

More than 1,000 rhinos were killed in South Africa last year.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan