US President Donald Trump on Monday said Russia and US had not been getting along for the past few years but the two countries had "great opportunities."

"The world wants to see us get along," Trump said at the start of his summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Until the leaders met, the agenda of the talks was unclear but Trump said their discussions would involve trade, the military, missiles, nuclear weapons and China, including their "mutual friend" China's Xi Jingping.

Closely watched summit

Monday's meeting is being closely watched on both sides of the Atlantic, coming days after the US Justice Department indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers for their role in hacking Democratic entities during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump faces bipartisan scepticism in Washington that his desire for warming ties is displacing concerns over Russia's annexation of Crimea and other destabilising actions.

The two leaders were seated together in a room adorned by American and Russian flags at the Finnish Presidential Palace, separated by a small table.

The meeting started about 45 minutes late following Putin's delayed arrival to Finland.

Talking to the media before the one-on-one summit with Putin, Trump did not mention Russia's meddling in the US election.

'Continued constant contacts'

While Trump spoke more extensively amid incessant clicks of cameras, Putin said only that "the time has come to talk thoroughly about bilateral relations as well as various hotspots in the world."

Putin revealed little about his agenda in terse remarks at the start of summit.

Putin called the meeting part of "continued constant contacts" between the men.

Putin looked serious but smirked when journalists asked Trump about Russian meddling in the US presidential campaign. Trump refused to answer.

"We all have a lot of questions and hopefully, we will come up with answers most importantly. It is great to be with you," Trump told Putin, before shaking hands briefly and heading into talks, which are being closely watched around the world.