Apple Inc became the first $1 trillion publicly listed US company on Thursday, crowning a decade-long rise fueled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

The tech company's stock jumped 2.8 percent to as high as $207.05, bringing its gain to about nine percent since Tuesday when it reported June-quarter results above expectations and said it bought back $20 billion of its own shares.

TRT World speaks to Rich Jaros-lovsky from SmartNews in San Francisco.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, New Zealand and other countries. Along the way, it has changed how consumers connect with one another and how businesses conduct daily commerce.

More than 50,000 percent