Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Saturday rejected a court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the July 30 presidential vote.

The constitutional court on Friday unanimously upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow victory in last month’s historic election after the opposition alleged vote-rigging, saying “sufficient and credible evidence” had not been produced.

“In the final analysis, the court finds the applicant has failed to place before it clear, direct, sufficient and credible evidence” of irregularities, said Chief Justice Luke Malaba in his ruling at the Constitutional Court in Harare.

“Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is duly declared winner of presidential elections held on the 30th of July 2018.”

"I have a legitimate claim that I should lead Zimbabwe," Chamisa told reporters in the capital Harare.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

“One shouldn’t perhaps get drunk on their own brew,” a lawyer for Zimbabwe’s electoral commission, Tawanda Kanengoni, told reporters after emerging from the courthouse. “In this instance, the maker of the lie ended up believing the lie.”

A lawyer for the opposition and its 40-year-old candidate Nelson Chamisa, Thabani Mpofu, told reporters, “It’s up to you to conclude” if justice has been served. “Good fight,” he added, walking away.

“As far as the legal processes are concerned, this is the end of the road,” said the opposition MDC’s secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora. “But we have other avenues ... we can demonstrate.”

Another opposition leader said that he still believes elections were unfair.

Security was tight in the capital, Harare, ahead of the court’s ruling amid concerns about possible unrest.

The July 30 vote was peaceful, but scenes of the military sweeping into the capital two days later to disperse opposition protesters — six people were killed — led to fears that Mnangagwa’s government was stuck in the past despite declarations of reforms.