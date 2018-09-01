WORLD
Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure
Del Rey was due to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AP
September 1, 2018

Singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists.

In a Twitter message late on Friday, Del Rey said she is delaying "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans." 

It wasn't clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement's boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.

Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.

BDS urges businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel. It says it's a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. 

SOURCE:AP
