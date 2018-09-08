Iraqi officials in Basra lifted a curfew on Saturday night that had been in place since 4 pm (1300 GMT), the military said.

The streets of Basra were calm on Saturday, after days of violent protests rocked Iraq's southern oil hub.

Organisers of the demonstrations said they would pause on Saturday, but there was still a heavy security force presence in the city of more than 2 million people.

Iraq's second biggest city has been rocked by five days of deadly demonstrations, in which government buildings have been ransacked and set alight by protesters angry over perceived political corruption.

Abadi facing calls to resign

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi faced calls to resign on Saturday as his alliance with a populist cleric who won May's elections crumbled over deadly unrest in Basra.

The two leading groups in parliament called on Abadi to step down, after lawmakers held an emergency meeting on the public anger boiling over in the southern city of Basra.

“We demand the government apologise to the people and resign immediately,” said Hassan Al Aqouli, spokesman for the list of Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr that won the most seats in the election.

The announcement dealt a severe blow to Abadi’s hopes of holding onto his post through a bloc — described as the biggest in parliament — unveiled just days earlier with Sadr and more than a dozen other groups.

Basra airport targeted by rocket fire

Earlier, Basra airport was targeted by rocket fire on Saturday after a night of protests over perceived misrule by Iraq's political elite during which demonstrators torched the Iranian consulate and briefly took oilfield workers hostage.

Iraqi security sources said three Katyusha rockets fired by unknown assailants had hit the perimeter of the airport, although no damage or casualties had been reported. The US consulate is adjacent to Basra's airport.

An official at the Iraqi airport said there was no disruption to operations, and flights were taking off and landing as normal.

The attack came shortly after a citywide curfew was lifted and hours after the reopening of Iraq's main seaport of Umm Qasr where protesters had blocked the port's entrance, forcing a halt to all operations.