The US State Department omitted the PYD/YPG terrorist group from its 2017 Country Reports on Terrorism, which was released on Wednesday.

The previous edition of the report noted that Turkey views the Syria-based PYD/YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which the US, Turkey and the EU list as a terrorist organisation.

The report also said that Turkey refers to Fetullah Gulen as the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), but the state department described him as an “Islamic cleric."