NEW DELHI – On August 13, India's prominent student leader Umar Khalid survived an assassination attempt in India's capital, New Delhi. A tall, burly man grabbed Khalid from behind, pointing a gun at him. Khalid resisted the assault. The attacker's gun jammed, forcing him to leave Khalid unhurt.

The incident was yet another gruesome manifestation of how critics of the ruling BJP have become vulnerable to assassinations, mob lynchings and constant abuse on social media.

Ever since the BJP leader Narendra Modi was sworn in as the country's prime minister in 2014, India's social activists, journalists, public intellectuals and student leaders, who spoke against Modi's policies, began to feel unsafe.

The government found allies in several TV news channels and numerous social media users, who went after anyone critical of the government.

Several prominent journalists, members of civil society, student unions and public intellectuals, who criticised the government for turning a blind eye to rising incidents of violence against minorities, or held Modi accountable for misgovernance and ailing economy, have been labelled anti-nationals, urban naxals (a reference to radical Communists) and members of the tukde tukde gang (loosely translated: those who want to break India split India into pieces).

The campaign of hate has had real life consequences – the assassination attempt on Khalid and the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh are just two of the most jarring incidents. Lankesh, editor and publisher of the Kannada-language weekly Lankesh Patrike, and a fierce critic of right-wing ideology, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside her house.

Soon after Lankesh's cold blooded murder, Nikhil Dadich, a garments manufacturer from Prime Minister Modi's home state Gujarat, tweeted in Hindi that “it took the death of a bitch to die a dog’s death for the pups to howl in the same tune.” Modi follows Dadich on Twitter.

Unlike Lankesh, Khalid was lucky enough to emerge physically unhurt but the murder attempt has left a deep psychological wound. He doesn’t step out of the house alone anymore. Even when he does, it’s to attend political programs and not for regular things like meeting friends for a movie.

If Khalid gets late on his way back home, his family calls to find out why. One has to text him before calling because Khalid has stopped taking calls from unknown numbers.

He applied for police protection three times but hasn’t been provided protection. At a recent public event, a lot of people approached Khalid for selfies. The presence of so many people close to him made him wary; he feared that someone in the crowd might be carrying a knife or a gun.

“An incident can occur once in a year. But you have to be on your toes all 365 days of the year,” Khalid told me at his home in Zakir Nagar, a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood at the edge of New Delhi.

It's not just students like Khalid who’ve come under attack for their dissenting views. Civil society activists too have had to bear the full wrath of the government.

In late August this year, human rights activists Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Fereira, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha were arrested by the Pune police, for being part of a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police claimed that these activists wrote emails and letters to acquire weapons from Nepal in order to execute a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” on Narendra Modi – a reference to the assassination of the former prime minister, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 1991.

Each of these activists has in the past been critical of the government or have worked with those who live on the margins of society.

Bhardwaj, a lawyer, has worked as an activist against land acquisition in Chattisgarh, a state ruled by the BJP party. Navlakha, secretary of the People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), has written about human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir state.

On the night of their arrests, Republic TV, an English-language news channel aired a debate titled “#IndiavsMaoists: Activists or Urban Naxals”. The show was anchored by the channel’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, a rambunctious journalist who has built his reputation on showering hostility on those who disagree with his pro-government views.

In his introduction, he said “a group of fake activists and fake intellectuals were exploiting our democracy for terrorism”.

The BJP too echoed his sentiment. GVL Narasimha Rao, a spokesman for the party, told TRT World that these “so-called civil society activists” were a threat to national security and that their “over and covert” support to Maoists had to be dealt with according to law.