HAKKARİ — On the evening of September 25, the central district of Hakkari in eastern Turkey had a festive atmosphere. A procession of people dressed in colourful clothes with drummers taking the lead passed through the streets of the city centre. The mostly Kurdish-populated district is hosting its first ever film festival, which started in early August. Turkish celebrities have been thronging the district ever since.

A decade ago, it was hard to imagine Hakkari in a state of celebration. Enmeshed in a deadly armed campaign led by the PKK, which is considered to be a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey, the people of Hakkari survived violence for about three decades. The PKK launched its first attack against the Turkish state in Hakkari in the summer of 1984, announcing its secessionist agenda across the country. The security situation deteriorated in the following years. The threat of armed assaults loomed so large that various governors who served the district at different times chose to live alone, keeping their families away in different cities.

But in Hakkari today, people seem to have left their grim past behind. With the government hosting the first ever film festival in the district, announcing the screening of 14 movies for a month, a crew of Turkish celebrities featuring in the upcoming movie Goc Yolu (The Migration Road) visited the city on September 25. Goc Yolu was screened at a local community hall.

“Frankly, me and my friends feared a little bit before our arrival here,” Turkish actress Hulya Diken, who has a leading role in Goc Yolu, told TRT World. “But it was not like what we thought. Locals welcomed us with great enthusiasm. They are all friendly and beautiful people.”

It was Diken's first visit to Hakkari. “The mountains here are a bit high — and a bit scary,” Diken said. “But people are warm. They take all the fears out.”

Hakkari has produced some of Turkey’s finest actors and directors like Yilmaz Erdogan, whose plays have inspired millions of Turks.

For people in big cities like Istanbul, Hakkari is a remote frontier town, which evokes nothing but a sense of tragedy and loss.

After the collapse of Turkey’s peace process, which attempted to disarm PKK groups in a peaceful manner in 2015, a large scale military operation was conducted to clean up some cities of the southeastern and eastern Turkey from the PKK groups. As a result, 483 security forces and 400 civilians lost their lives. The military cleared the area, killing 4,949 PKK members.

In the last two years, the Turkish government started rebuilding infrastructure in several conflict-ridden districts. As a result, Hakkari's city centre has seen development with new buildings and freshly paved roads. The presence of armoured vehicles, however, is the only reminder of Hakkari's troubled past, but overall life seems be limping back to normalcy.

"If these kinds of art activities were organised more often, it will help people and the state embrace each other and things will be much better shape,” said Hadi Sonmez, a 64-year-old native of Hakkari.