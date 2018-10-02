The Nobel Foundation is not planning to strip Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi of her Nobel Peace Prize, despite UN calls for the top leaders of the Myanmar military to be tried on genocide charges for their treatment of the country's Rohingya minority.

Head of the Nobel Foundation, Lars Heikensten, was speaking in Stockholm ahead of the announcement of this year's winner of the prestigious award.

Heikensten said some of her actions had been "regrettable," but it made no sense to withdraw awards in reaction to things that happened after they were given, as judges would constantly have to discuss laureates' merits.

UN investigators issued a report in August accusing Myanmar's military of carrying out mass killings of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent" in an operation that drove more than 700,000 refugees across the border to Bangladesh.

Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy and now leads the Myanmar government. She was accused in the same report of failing to use her "moral authority" to protect civilians.

"We see what she's been doing in Myanmar has been questioned a lot and we stand for human rights, that's one of our core values," Heikensten said.

"So of course to the extent that she's responsible for that, that is very regrettable," he added.