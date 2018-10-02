Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of India's iconic freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, schoolchildren of various schools across the country dressed up as Gandhi and performed yoga.

Born in 1869, Mahatma Gandhi played a key role in India's fight for independence.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, just three months after he led India to freedom from British rule through a non-violent struggle.

Tuesday will mark the start of a two-year celebration of Gandhi's 150th birthday, the country's ministry of culture said on its website.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, along with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders, paid a floral tribute to Gandhi, at his Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi.