In pictures: Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversaryIndia observes October 2 as Gandhi's birth anniversary and as the International Day of non-violence, an idea Gandhi championed. But this time, the police turned violent on a farmers' march to Delhi.
To celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, students in southern Chennai city dressed up like Gandhi and performed yoga. (October 1, 2018) / AFP
October 2, 2018

Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of India's iconic freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, schoolchildren of various schools across the country dressed up as Gandhi and performed yoga.

Born in 1869, Mahatma Gandhi played a key role in India's fight for independence.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, just three months after he led India to freedom from British rule through a non-violent struggle.

Tuesday will mark the start of a two-year celebration of Gandhi's 150th birthday, the country's ministry of culture said on its website.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, along with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders, paid a floral tribute to Gandhi, at his Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi.

Recommended

Gandhi's birth anniversary coincides with an Indian farmers' march demanding loan waivers and more subsidies on essential facilities, among other issues.

The protesters allege that the Narendra Modi-led government had failed to fulfil its promises of waiving farmer loans and providing pension and proper wages to labourers and therefore, they were protesting to fulfil the promises made by the government.

Clashes broke out on the outskirts of Delhi as police used water cannon and tear gas to stop thousands of protesting farmers entering the Indian capital, with at least one person reportedly injured. 

The farmers, marching from adjoining northern states, blocked one of the highways into the city and used tractors to try and break through a police barrier, television pictures showed. 

The opposition leader from Indian National Congress party Randeep Surjewala responded to the clashes by equating the current Modi administration with the British colonial government of pre-Independence India. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report