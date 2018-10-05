A deeply divided Senate pushed Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle on Friday, setting up a likely final showdown this weekend in a battle that's seen claims of long-ago sexual assault by the nominee threaten President Donald Trump's effort to tip the court rightward for decades.

Trump tweeted on Friday, "Very proud of the US Senate for voting "YES" to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!"

The Senate voted 51-49 to limit debate, effectively defeating Democratic efforts to scuttle the nomination with delays.

With Republicans clinging to a two-vote majority, one Republican voted to stop the nomination, one Democrat to send it further.

Result of final vote still unclear

Of the four lawmakers who had not revealed their decisions until Friday, Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Jeff Flake of Arizona voted yes, as did Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted not to send the nomination to the full Senate.

Lawmakers might vote differently on the climactic confirmation roll call, and Collins told reporters that she wouldn't rule out doing so. That left unclear whether Friday's tally signalled that the 53-year-old federal appellate judge was on his way to the nation's highest court.

Confirmation would be a crowning achievement for Trump, his conservative base and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The vote occurred a day after the Senate received a roughly 50-page FBI report on the sexual assault allegations, which Trump ordered only after wavering GOP senators forced him to do so.

Republicans said the secret document — which described interviews agents conducted with 10 witnesses — failed to find anyone who could corroborate allegations by his two chief accusers, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

Democrats belittled the bureau's findings, saying agents constrained by the White House hadn't reached out to numerous other people with potentially important information.