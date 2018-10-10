A suspect in the attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro died under suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Venezuelan officials say that Fernando Alban, a 56-year-old councillor and Maduro critic, committed suicide after jumping out of the tenth-floor window of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service in Caracas.

Maduro’s detractors, however, have accused the regime of murdering Alban as part of a severe crackdown on opposition groups and human rights activists.

Alban was arrested on October 5 for his alleged involvement in the botched assassination attempt on August 4, when explosive-laden drones flew toward Maduro while he gave a speech at a military parade.

At least two explosions missed Maduro, who escaped unscathed, while seven national guard members were injured.

Contradictory statements

Venezuela's interior minister Nestor Luis Reverol tweeted on Monday that Alban threw himself out of a window while being moved to court.