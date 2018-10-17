“The question is who will house the Palestinian one or will the State Department balk and not even allow that. I don’t know.”

The bill that is starting its way through the rickety labyrinth of US lawmaking, the Palestinian Partnership Fund Act of 2018 (the Senate’s version is available here), would reportedly provide $100 million to businesses started by Palestinians and Israelis jointly.

“Building on previous US efforts at reconciliation, this bipartisan bill is a genuine attempt by the United States to regenerate our historic role in finding creative and imaginative pathways to secure a sustainable peace,” Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican Congressman, said in a statement.

“This starts by recreating new and better economic and interpersonal linkages for prosperity, and interconnectedness between the region’s peoples.”

It’s hard to imagine how this will work, given that Palestinian Americans have no consular services in the United States. Israelis themselves are prohibited by Israeli law from even going into certain areas of the West Bank under Palestinian Authority control.

As it stands now, Palestinians are left dependent on Israel for much of their food, water and medical supplies, and the main form of Palestinian-Israeli economic cooperation comes in the form of Palestinians working as day laborers, crossing the 1949 Armistice Line to toil on Israeli farms. Demand is high for this kind of work, even spawning an exploitative black market for work permits.

Zogby said that he’s supports the idea of entrepreneurial funds that provide small loans for Palestinian businesses, but making them dependent on having an Israeli partner turns the clock back on the peace process.

“That was the bad old days before Oslo, where a Palestinian couldn’t export unless they had an Israeli. And to this day, the Israelis don’t allow easy access and egress to the territories,” Zogby said of his experience in the 1990s, trying to develop the Palestinian economy after Oslo.

“Companies looking for a Palestinian partner found that they could not get the Israelis to guarantee they would let in the raw material and export the finished product,” he said. “They didn’t want to surrender economic control of the territories”

Zogby described the that even wringing the rights from an Israeli franchise owner to sell Coca Cola in the Palestinian territories was a challenge. Two decades later, the two biggest sectors of the Palestinian economy are day labor on settlements or in Israel, and civil service work for the Palestinian Authority.

“That’s not an economy, that’s a dependency,” he said.

Boycott apartheid?

The future seems even bleaker, according to former US diplomat Chas Freeman, who worked for decades as a foreign service officer. In retirement, Freeman spoke openly about the self defeating, cruel policies the Israelis pursue, and faced severe backlash from pro-Israel groups. He said that the course taken by the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead to “tragedy” for all parties involved.

Highly influential American donors, such as casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, help fund both Trump’s political fortunes and Israeli media that encourage the ‘apartheid system’ currently in place, and there is little appetite among US lawmakers to take Israel to task for its inhumane treatment of Palestinians.

“What could be done is end the enablement but that’s very unlikely. We have an extraordinarily venal political system, and as long as the money is on the side of Israel nothing will be done to deprive Israel of the subsidies both direct and indirect that we give it,” he said.

Ultimately, what Israel wants is a “one state solution” that undermines even the faintest traces of Palestinian sovereignty, Freeman told TRT World.

Efforts to isolate Israel, such as the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, might not work as well as they did in South Africa, when boycotts, and the end of the Cold War, lead the White South African minority to relinquish control, concede to demands for elections and give up its small nuclear arsenal, likely built with Israeli technical assistance.

“The Israel-Palestine issue is turning into a civil rights issue, it’s turning into the equivalent of the South African struggle against Apartheid. Some of the same instruments are being brought to bear, but I’m not all that confident that BDS, despite that its aimed at eroding enablement, can actually be effective. And the reason is that I’m skeptical is simple. I worked on South Africa and was in and out of it alot in the Apartheid era and the Afrikaaners who were the core of the white dominance in South Africa and the inventors of the Apartheid had a self image that saw themselves as the representatives of Western enlightenment, they saw themselves as the chosen people, and when sanctions, particularly sporting sanctions, when they discovered the West didn’t accept them as part of our world because of the fact that they were practicing racial discrimination this really hurt them. They had a crisis of conscience. A reaction to the agitation to be sure,” Freeman said.

But the situation in Israel, although similar in form to South Africa, is significantly different in historical context, and how Israelis conceive of their place in the world.

“You’re never going to get that in Israel because the Israeli Jewish population has been indoctrinated to believe that the whole world is out to get them. Basically if you go against the Israelis with BDS or sanctions is your confirming their delusions. And you just drive them further into the realm of the dark. You never really persuade anybody by giving them a finger from the other side of the street.”

The Palestinian flag, and the spirit of resistance, still flies high over the former Palestinian Liberation Organization office in DC, but in the corridors of American power, the inertia on improving the fate of Palestine is immovable.