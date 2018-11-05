On Tuesday, the day of the 2018 midterm elections for federal, state and local offices, congressional representatives and state governorships, voters around the country will get a chance to accept or reject Trump’s presidency and his Republican party.

Without delving into the details, Trump’s Republican party is set to keep or gain seats in the Senate, the upper chamber, and Democrats are poised to gain a majority in the House, the lower chamber.

The US will see a handful of Muslim-Americans rise through the ballot box to take roles as public servants, taking office after repeating an oath to protect and defend the US Constitution.

But Muslim Americans are increasingly finding themselves entering a system where the Trump administration is invoking the Bible at every chance it gets.

“Where does it say in the Bible that it’s moral to take children away from mothers?” the reporter asked.

“I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law. That is repeated throughout the Bible,” replied White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a June 15 press conference, as the children of asylum-seeking Central American migrants sat in US federal custody, crying for their moms and dads.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta was seeking clarification on something else US Attorney General Jeff Sessions had said earlier that same day, in which he too endorsed a justification from the Bible for obedience to the state.

This full-throated endorsement of religion from a White House cabinet member got lost in the shuffle of other inhumane and obscene statements by the White House.

The Trump administration’s behaviour has become forgettably normal, but we’re starting to forget what normal even was. Normal—before Trump—was a White House that at least stood at a distance from a direct endorsement of religion.

This is the political space Muslim candidates will have to nagivate.

A rejection of fear and hatred?

There are more than 3.3 Muslim in the United States in the United States. For the first time, a handful is entering the country's political life as candidates, although they’ve long been citizens, voters and activists.

Muslims face the same challenges other minority religious groups have endured in the United States, but also others we’ve never seen before - largely due to Trump, or have at least become more mainstream under his administration.

It would make perfect sense for Muslim Americans to become cynical or discouraged by the task ahead. But these citizens have risen to the overwhelming task with a kind of optimism about America that is refreshing.

Whereas some of their fellow citizens have resigned themselves to the failure of the American experiment in representative government, some of the country’s newest citizens are ready to renew it.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali American woman, born in Mogadishu and now a Minnesota state house representative from Minneapolis, will likely win her election on Tuesday. In Michigan, a state Trump won in 2016, Rashida Tlaib is set to win a seat, which would make her the first Palestinian American in the US Congress. They’ll follow Keith Ellison, the first Muslim congressman, elected in 2006.

For the first time, in 2018, there will be two Muslim women representing their communities in the nation’s capital. And they’ll have won their races in an election where the president has decided to malign imaginary “unknown middle easterners” among a caravan of Central American migrants.

Some observers are even calling this election a referendum on Trump’s habit of spreading lies, hate and fear about foreigners.

Hana Ali, who is running as a Democrat for Tennessee state house representative, has been knocking on thousands of doors to speak with voters in her suburb of Nashville, the 45th district.

She said that building a relationship with her constituents wasn't a matter of explaining her religion to voters, but rather in addressing issues that matter to them.

As a trained physician, she wants to expand public health care to more Americans, and help to end the opioid addiction crisis that has brought so much misery to so many, including injured veterans of US wars abroad.

“Not a single person has ever asked me 'What is your faith?' The whole premise of my campaign, the whole premise of my candidacy, I have made sure that it is about public service. It is about serving my community,” Ali told TRT World.

For Tennesseans, the state government's decision not to expand Medicaid, the US public healthcare system, contributed to a decline in the quality of care to the whole state.

“We have had eleven rural hospitals in Tennessee that closed down. When we expand Medicaid we're going to include 300,000 Tennesseans and give them insurance and out of which 19,000 of them are veterans. These are veterans who have PTSD, these are veterans who have given the best of their lives to the country, and it's time for us to take care of them. This is the issue that people talk about; this is the issue that impacts people in their daily lives.”

Although Ali does not consider her religion to be what she's running on, she recognises that seeking elected office is a way to prevent the marginalisation of Muslims in American society.

“These are some uncertain times we are living in, and there is some drummed up paranoia about immigrants and drummed up hatemongering and fearmongering about ones who don't look like us. Muslim Americans have to look in the mirror and ask ourselves this question: If we do not stand up for ourselves right now, should we expect anyone else to stand up? And why would they stand up? We have to claim our spot in the political process,” Ali added.

Ali came to the United States from Pakistan two decades ago. After the 2016 election, she decided she had to do something