When the US invaded Iraq in 2003 and erected barricades to block access to an area called the ‘Green Zone’ on the west bank of the Tigris River, it was widely seen as a sign that sectarian divisions were ‘set in concrete’ and the Iraqi state wasn't accessible to its citizens.

The Green Zone comprised of several western embassies and agencies affiliated to the United Nations. During the 15 years of inaccess, the locals called the barricades ‘Bremer’s walls’, referring to the US diplomat Lewis Paul Bremer, who led the US invasion of Iraq.

Iraqi officials say the partial opening of the so-called Green Zone will be permanent following a two-week long trial period. The zone was opened temporarily about three years ago.

The opening is widely perceived as the Iraqi government’s effort to portray a secure country, where the gap between state and people, caused by war, is finally narrowing. But frustrations remain in the country, with protests in the south over a lack of public services, endemic corruption, a fractured and dysfunctional parliament and the resurgent Daesh attacks along the borders.

A parliamentary struggle, in a different form

An appointment system was set up in the Iraqi parliament following the 2003 invasion, distributing cabinet-rank ministerial positions according to the candidates' religious and ethnic backgrounds.

After the first post-Daesh parliamentary elections in May this year, Muqtada al Sadr, a populist leader who once led his followers to storm the parliamentary building in the Green Zone, emerged as winner. Sadr, who was initially known for his fiery rhetoric presenting himself as a pro-Shia leader, later re-branded himself as a reformist who spoke the language of equality and justice, particularly after Daesh wreaked havoc on the country.

However, six months after the vote, several ministerial positions are still empty due to factional rivalry among two powerful Shia groups, delaying the formation of a new government.

With Sadr supporting an independent candidate for the interior ministry post, which was long-dominated by allies of militia leader Hadi al-Amiri, the opposing politicians are backing their own candidates, causing a political deadlock.

Security challenges remain

Just as the country began rebuilding itself from scratch, Mosul was hit by a bomb in early November for the first time since the defeat of Daesh. Rampant kidnappings, assassinations and low-scale bomb attacks in the desert areas indicate the group is reviving itself.