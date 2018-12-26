Syria’s eight years of war has not yet come to an end, but warring parties have already started to ask who’s going to shoulder the financial burden of rebuilding years of destruction.

On December 24, US President Donald Trump said it won’t be Washington footing the bill, but instead, “Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria...”

“Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbours rather than a Great Country, the US, that is 5000 miles away,” Trump tweeted.

In August Riyadh pledged a $100 million contribution to a US-backed campaign to "stabilise" north-eastern Syria, while the Trump administration ended the $230 million fund of its civilian-aid program to the country the same month.

There is no immediate information on the amount of the latest pledge from US ally Saudi Arabia, and how the money would make it to Syria, and through whom.

Why Saudi Arabia?

For Dr Theodore Karasik, a Senior Advisor to Gulf State Analytics, the motivation behind Trump’s decision of handing reconstruction responsibility over to the Saudis is part of a plan for the ‘ultimate role’ they have planned for Gulf states in the region.

“The idea is to put in an Arab constabulary force but also to fund and help reconstruct Syria. So the reason why Trump is forcing the issue to make sure Gulf Arabs are part of the solution,” Karasik tells TRT World.

A recent report suggests that Gulf nations are moving towards readmitting Syria back into the Arab League after Damascus was expelled as a consequence of its brutal response to protests eight years ago.

Trump’s decision on Saudi payment for the reconstruction comes shortly after Trump’s announcement of the withdrawal of US military personnel from Syria, saying that Daesh is “defeated” in the country, despite Pentagon statements in the past saying that US presence was also aimed at defeating Iranian-backed forces in Syria.

The Pentagon later confirmed Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from the war-torn country, but the White House hasn’t yet commented on the continuing presence of Iranian-backed militias in Syria.

The US has been conducting air strikes in Syria since 2014, when Daesh spread across the country from Iraq. The US has justified its campaign by saying it was targeting Daesh positions. But the US-led campaign against Daesh involved carrying out attacks on densely populated areas where civilians live.

The Pentagon in September 2018 admitted that at least 1,114 civilians had been killed in air and artillery strikes since it began its campaign four years ago. The urban destruction came with the air strikes, which was often framed as a collateral damage.

Russian air strikes - after their 2015 intervention - and Iranian backed militias on the ground are responsible for most of the destruction in opposition-held areas.

In July, both Putin and Trump agreed to put pressure on Iran, which backs the Assad regime, to leave the country for the sake of “Israel’s security.” In a shift from the Obama-era policy of engaging with Iran through a nuclear deal, Trump in August revoked the JCPOA with Israel’s arch-enemy, Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly scheduled a meeting with Netanyahu in late December to discuss US soldiers’ withdrawal from Syria.

However, for Theodore Karasik, a Senior Advisor to Gulf State Analytics, the US decision regarding reconstruction of Syria is “not so much about Trump promising to push Iran out of Syria.”

“It is making sure that a Syrian settlement has a gulf Arab component to it that excludes Qatar in this particular scenario.”

“Saudi Arabia and other countries like UAE already agreed before to support the stabilising efforts of the US. But the amount that reconstruction requires is way beyond Riyadh's financial capacity,” Ali Bakeer, a political analyst and researcher focusing on the Middle East Politics told TRT World.

Since coming to power the Trump administration has treated Saudi Arabia as its primary partner in the Middle East. Trump's first visit abroad was to Riyadh where the two countries galvanised support against Iran.

“Saudi policies have been chaotic during the last two years,” Bakeer says referring to the period where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has de-facto ruled the Kingdom.