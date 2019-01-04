Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly welcomed his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih to Ankara on Thursday.

Salih, in a joint press conference, said he was visiting “brotherly country Turkey” and stated: “The relations with Turkey will be shoulder to shoulder, in full solidarity.”

In exchange, Turkish President Erdogan stressed that ensuring Iraq’s stability and security is at the heart of Turkish policy in the region.

The joint press conference highlighted the two countries’ desire to bolster bilateral relations and displayed their strong determination to deepen relations “with the aim of cooperation in every field,” as the Iraqi president said.

“There is growing disfavour of Iran among Iraqi political actors, hence the Iraqi state aims to diversify its foreign policy and develop relations with more countries,” said Professor Mesut Ozcan, an Ankara-based expert on Iraqi politics.

Ozcan also said that Salih is well aware Iraq strongly needs reconstruction in areas that are affected by war and knows that "Turkey already plays a significant role in the Iraqi reconstruction plan”.

During the press conference, Erdogan emphasised the countries’ cooperation in fighting terrorism and said Turkey is determined to deepen its support in the fight against terrorism with Iraq.

“Terror groups like Daesh, the PKK and FETO [Fethullah Terrorist Organisation] pose threats to both Turkey and Iraq, and the two countries should cooperate in fighting terror,” he said. Turkey regularly launches air strikes and military operations on PKK bases in northern Iraq as it aims to clear the terror group’s presence near Turkish borders.

Turkey conducted anti-terror operations in Sinjar and Mount Karajak in northern Iraq last December, in order to prevent the PKK from establishing terror bases in the region. Turkey has been in confrontation with the PKK since the mid-1980s and the conflict has claimed thelives of nearly 40,000 people between 1984 and 2018. The violence inflicted by the PKK on both Turkey's security forces and civilians has led to the group being designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

On his visit, the Iraqi president emphasised the need to reconstruct the vast Iraqi area which was cleared of Daesh militants by its forces last year.