Turkey's legendary stage and cinema actor Aysen Gruda died at the age of 75, her doctor announced on Wednesday.

Ergun Kasapoglu, the chief physician of Derindere Hospital in Istanbul, said Gruda had been receiving medical treatment for pancreatic cancer for one-and-a-half-years, adding:

“We lost Ms Aysen at 13:45 (1045GMT). She was receiving intensive care for nearly 20 days for respiratory distress.”

Early years

Gruda was born in Istanbul in 1944, the middle child of the Erman family. Her first acting performance was as a maid in a music hall in 1962.

She was married to Yilmaz Gruda between 1965 and 1976.

Gruda became known as “Miss Tomato” after playing the character Miss Tomato Nahide Serbet on a sketch comedy television show.

Prolific career