A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate on Sunday in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn't missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has been a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, and then it was out. Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping for a Holly wood ending (and much better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year). ABC's telecast will begin at 8 pm EST (1 am GMT) following the usual red carpet festivities.

After some unlikely Los Angeles weather — to much local fanfare, it snowed in parts of the city on Thursday — sunny skies greeted red carpet arrivals. Screams of "Spiiiiiike" were heard along the red carpet when BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee arrived to some of the biggest applause of the afternoon.

Producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss have pledged that the show will be speedier this year, even though its initial goal of a three-hour broadcast has faded. Kicking things off will be a performance by Queen, featuring Adam Lambert, to celebrate the best picture-nomineeBohemian Rhapsody.

In the academy's favour is a popular crop of nominees: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born and, most of all, Black Panther have all amassed huge sums in ticket sales. Typically, when there are box-office hits (like Titanic), more people watch the Oscars.

But just how many people have seen one of the top nominees and the film favoured to win best picture — Alfonso Cuaron's Roma— remains unknown. Netflix has declined to give box-office results or steaming viewership. It remains a nominee unlike any other. ShouldRoma — a black-and-white, Spanish and Mixtec language film about a domestic worker in a Mexican family — win, it will be both the first Netflix movie to win best picture and the first foreign language film to do so.

Yet this year's race has been maddeningly unpredictable, with the usual predictive awards being spread across contenders such as Peter Farrelly's Green Book, a divisive period dramedy about a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white chauffeur (Viggo Mortensen); the royal romp The Favourite; and Ryan Coogler's Marvel sensation Black Panther, which could become the first superhero film ever to win Hollywood's top award.

Other milestones are possible, too. Though Cuaron is favoured for best director, a win for Lee (BlacKkKlansman) would make him the first black filmmaker to ever win the award. Lee has said he likes his film's underdog position as a "dark horse — pun intended." Lee and his fellow screenwriters are also up for best screenplay, which would give the 61-year-old Lee his first competitive Oscar.

Many also expect Glenn Close, in her seventh nomination, to finally win one. She's the front-runner for best actress for her performance in The Wife, a film about the overlooked and under-honoured spouse of an acclaimed novelist. Though Lady Gaga began the season as the favourite, Close has won a string of awards leading up to the Oscars, including at Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards where she brought her dog, Pip, along as a date.

One virtual lock: Marvel will win its first Oscar. Though Black Panther, up for six awards and could win in a number of categories, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered the overwhelming favourite for best animated film.