Reports of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi’s death at the hands of US special forces have been flooding in since the early hours of this morning, with speculation rife as to how he was found, who provided the intelligence, and with unverified videos already circulating social media of the supposed aftermath of the US-led operation.

As usual with stories of this nature, the rumour mill has already spouted out several theories despite the fact that the White House had not even yet made any announcements. After all, this was not the first time that Baghdadi was reported killed, with Russia once claiming to have killed the Daesh mastermind only for him to reappear.

However, even if Baghdadi has been killed, it will make almost no difference to a terrorist organisation such as Daesh which will continue to persist and cause mayhem and misery wherever it remains.

Decentralisation key to survival

Unlike its parent organisation, Al Qaeda, Daesh surprised many by swiftly expanding from smaller, seemingly unconnected cells to being able to organise and mobilise men and materiel into fighting formations capable of taking on a conventional military force.

While the modern Iraqi military is largely a laughing stock in military circles due to its unbelievable corruption, lack of discipline and military fieldcraft skills, and appalling unit cohesion leading to rapid breakdown when under fire, it was still equipped with some of the most modern American equipment, armour, and firepower.

Nevertheless, and despite this quantitative edge in terms of manpower and qualitative edge in terms of equipment, two divisions of the Iraqi military were put to flight in Mosul in 2014 by Daesh and other armed groups totalling less than a thousand men armed just with assault rifles, mortars, and battlefield resolve.

While this organisational efficiency and ideological zeal allowed Daesh to sweep across much of northern and western Iraq, leading to Baghdadi’s infamous announcement of the establishment of his short-lived “caliphate” from the pulpit of the now destroyed Grand al Nuri Mosque in Mosul, Daesh proved to be incapable at holding its territory.

Over the next few years, and following a military intervention by the US-led coalition, Daesh’s territorial caliphate was dismantled and destroyed, with its final bastion in Syria falling earlier this year.

Daesh leaders, including Baghdadi, likely decided that the survival of their ideological caliphate was of greater value until they could solve the riddle of standing up to a coalition of the world’s most technologically advanced militaries.

Their ideological savagery aside, Daesh leaders have proven to be wily foes and understood that the reason why they were being defeated was because they were operating in a centralised manner as if they had a conventional military force that could hold and secure territories.

Ultimately, however, not only were they outmanned, but they had no answer to the devastating airpower used by the United States and its coalition partners that sadly also led to the deaths of thousands of civilians in both Iraq and Syria.