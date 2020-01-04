Spain's electoral board on Friday disqualified the regional president of Catalonia from holding a seat in the regional parliament and ruled that another leading separatist imprisoned for sedition is ineligible to take a European Parliament seat he was elected to last year.

Both decisions could have broad repercussions in Catalonia and disrupt plans for a new government in Spain led by Socialist Pedro Sánchez.

They will also likely further inflame Catalan separatists already angered by the Spanish government’s point-blank refusal to discuss the wealthy region’s possible independence.

The National Electoral Board took the decision to strip regional Catalan President Quim Torra of his seat after a Catalan court barred him last month from public office during 18 months for disobedience.

Torra had been found guilty for refusing to remove secessionist symbols from public buildings in the northeastern region during an election campaign, a move that violated election law on campaigning. That court decision is open to appeal.

“As long as the Catalan Parliament does not say the contrary, I will be one of its members and the president of Catal onia,” Torra said, vowing not to step down.

Catalans protest the decision

A few thousand separatists gathered in front of the Catalan government seat in Barcelona to protest the attempt at his removal.