Alyssa Nakken, who played softball at Sacramento State University, has been added to the San Francisco Giants coaching ranks, making her the first woman on a Major League Baseball coaching staff.

The 29-year-old Nakken joined the Giants as an intern in the baseball operations department in 2014.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told the Sacramento Bee newspaper that Nakken would work with players on throwing batting practice and base running.

She is currently responsible for organising many of the Giants health and wellness initiatives.