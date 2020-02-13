In pictures: A ski festival brings hope of peace in Afghanistan
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: A ski festival brings hope of peace in AfghanistanIt is not all bad news in Afghanistan. Away from the media glare, Afghans enjoy Bamyan's powder snow as they burn some calories on skies and snowboards.
In pictures: A ski festival brings hope of peace in Afghanistan
February 13, 2020

Afghanistan has its own winter adventures, and a ski festival is one of the most important ones. Known as the Winter Olympics in local vernacular, the festival not only hosts ski lovers but also the country’s national athletes. 

Less publicised in international media, young Afghans have developed a keen interest in winter sports – and they are experimenting with different types.

Away from the regional and global political dramas and far away from the hustle and bustle of Kabul city, the country’s winter sports athletes are in Bamyan this month. The province’s geography and climate are ideal for the sport and it provides the necessary security for them.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding