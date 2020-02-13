Afghanistan has its own winter adventures, and a ski festival is one of the most important ones. Known as the Winter Olympics in local vernacular, the festival not only hosts ski lovers but also the country’s national athletes.

Less publicised in international media, young Afghans have developed a keen interest in winter sports – and they are experimenting with different types.

Away from the regional and global political dramas and far away from the hustle and bustle of Kabul city, the country’s winter sports athletes are in Bamyan this month. The province’s geography and climate are ideal for the sport and it provides the necessary security for them.